Guardians vs. Blue Jays: Picks, predictions, how to watch Sunday’s game

The Cleveland Guardians and Toronto Blue Jays square off on Sunday, August 14 with first pitch set for 1:37 p.m. ET. The game takes place at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Shane Bieber (7-6, 3.21 ERA) gets the starting nod for Cleveland, while Toronto will send Kevin Gausman (8-8, 2.91 ERA) to the mound.

The Guardians (60-53) saw their six-game win streak come to an end on Saturday as they dropped the second game of this series 2-1. Cleveland scored first on an Andres Gimenez RBI single but then gave up two solo home runs later in the game, and that was all it took. Bieber will be starting his 22nd game of the season. He has won three games in a row, including his last start, where he pitched seven innings and gave up four hits while striking out eight. The Guardians will return home on Monday and welcome the Detroit Tigers to town for a four-game divisional set.

The Blue Jays (61-51) got off their three-game losing streak but are still 2-5 over their last seven games. Their pitching staff held strong on Saturday but weren’t well supported. Solo shots from Teoscar Hernández and Matt Chapman were the lone runs for Toronto. Gausman will start his 22nd game of the season. He pitched six innings of shutout ball, allowing just six hits and striking out five in his last outing. The Blue Jays will host the Baltimore Orioles in a three-game divisional series on Monday.

Guardians vs. Blue Jays

Pitchers: Shane Bieber vs. Kevin Gausman

First pitch: 1:47 p.m. ET

Guardians local broadcast: Bally Sports Great Lakes

Blue Jays local broadcast:

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Blue Jays -1.5

Run total: 7.5

Moneyline odds: Guardians +120, Blue Jays -140

Moneyline pick: Guardians +120

Cleveland has won three straight games that Bieber has started. He gives them an edge on the mound and has contributed to their recent win streak. The Guardians are scrapping together wins from solid performances from various parts of their lineups. Toronto is the better overall team, but they just haven’t been able to consistently put it together this season. Cleveland should take the series win and begin a new win streak on Sunday.

Player prop pick: Shane Bieber over 5.5 strikeouts (-110)

Bieber has only given up three earned runs his last three starts and is finally starting to look like himself. He also has fanned exactly eight batters in each of those games. Bieber has at least six strikeouts in five of his last six starts. He should punch out at least six on Sunday.

