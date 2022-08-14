Padres vs. Nationals: Picks, predictions, how to watch Sunday’s game

The San Diego Padres and Washington Nationals square off on Sunday with first pitch set for 12:05 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Nationals Park in the nation’s capital, and will be available to watch on Peacock. The southpaw Blake Snell (4-6, 3.96 ERA) is set to start for San Diego, while Washington will give the ball to Paolo Espino (0-4, 4.04 ERA).

The Padres (64-52) made the biggest acquisition at the trade deadline and lost five straight games once Juan Soto arrived. They had a three-game win streak snapped on Saturday as the bullpen crumbled. Snell will be starting his 15th game of the season and is coming off a loss. He pitched 5.2 innings and gave up six hits and one earned run while striking out eight in his last outing. San Diego will wrap this series on Sunday and continue their road trip by heading south to take on the Miami Marlins for a three-game set starting Monday.

The Nationals (38-77) are finishing off their three-game set with San Diego as they welcomed Soto back to town just a few short weeks since he was traded. After losing the series opener on Friday, Washington picked up the 4-3 win on Saturday. Soto had an RBI single that put San Diego up 3-0 in the fourth, but the Nats battled back with home runs from Yadiel Hernandez and Joey Meneses. Once this series wraps, Washington will welcome the Chicago Cubs to town for a three-game series starting on Monday.

Padres vs. Nationals

Pitchers: Blake Snell vs. Paolo Espino

First pitch: 12:05 p.m. ET

Padres local broadcast: Ballys Sports San Diego

Nationals local broadcast: MASN

Live stream: Peacock, Peacock App with subscription

Odds, picks & predictions

Run line: Padres -1.5 (-155)

Run total: 9 (-110)

Moneyline odds: Padres (-255), Nationals (+215)

Run line pick: Padres -1.5 (-155)

Juan Soto isn’t losing to his former team, as the Padres should continue to find needed wins without the suspended Fernando Tatis. The Fathers are all-in on this season, and America’s Finest City still dreams of October baseball despite the loss of one of their superstars. Having a former Cy Young winner in Snell-Zilla on the bump, a guy that should have won Game 6 of a World Series but for a questionable managerial move, certainly can’t be harmful.

Player prop pick: Juan Soto home run

The totals for this game aren’t available yet, but Paolo Espino has given up 12 circuit clouts in his last eight outings, including at least one in each of his last five appearances. Let’s make that 13 and nine, as Soto closes out his 2022 season in DC with a ding-dong, garnering much mixed emotions from the home fans.

