Rays SP Drew Rasmussen loses perfect game in ninth inning against Orioles

Update: Jorge Mateo hit a double down the left field line to break up the chance at a perfect game and a no-hitter in one fell swoop.

Drew Rasmussen of the Tampa Bay Rays is perfect through eight innings against the Baltimore Orioles. On just 79 pitches, he has worked through the lineup nearly three full times and has struck out six batters. He will face Jorge Mateo, Tyler Nevin and Brett Phillips in the top of the ninth inning. Phillips was a former teammate of Rasmussen, so this could be a poetic final at-bat if it gets to that point.

There have only been 23 perfect games in MLB history. The last one came nearly a decade ago as Felix Hernandez had a perfect game for the Seattle Mariners against, you guessed it, Tampa Bay. The Rays have had three perfect games thrown against them in their history but have yet to tally one of their own.

Rasmussen entered the day with a 6-4 record and a 2.96 ERA. Tampa Bay is 59-53 and 12 games back of the New York Yankees in the AL East race. The Orioles are right behind them at 59-54 at 12.5 games back. The Rays currently hold the third AL Wild Card spot with Baltimore a half-game back.