Tigers vs. Guardians: Picks, predictions, how to watch Monday’s game

The Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Guardians square off on Monday with first pitch set for 3:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio and will be available to watch on ESPN+. Drew Hutchison (1-6, 4.45 ERA) will start for the Tigers with Aaron Civale (2-5, 6.05 ERA) on the hill for the Guardians.

Detroit (43-73) was swept in consecutive series against the Guardians and Chicago White Sox last week and will look to avoid an eight-game losing streak in Game 1 of this doubleheader. Hutchison will make his 20th appearance and 10th start of the season and allowed three runs over five hits in a loss to Cleveland last Wednesday. Detroit remains last in runs per game (3.2), and Javier Baez leads the team in home runs (11) and RBI (45).

Cleveland (61-53) has a 2.5-game lead in the American League Central won seven of its previous eight games heading into Monday. Civale will make his 14th start of the season and made his first appearance since heading to the injured list on Aug. 10 and allowed two runs over four innings of work against the Tigers. Cleveland ranks No. 8 in batting average (.252), and Jose Ramirez ranks third in the MLB in RBI (93).

Tigers vs. Guardians

Pitchers: Drew Hutchison vs. Aaron Civale

First pitch: 3:10 p.m. ET

Tigers local broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit

Guardians local broadcast: Bally Sports Great Lakes

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with an ESPN+ subscription

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Guardians -1.5 (-105)

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Guardians -215, Tigers +185

Moneyline pick: Guardians -215

Cleveland is playing at a high level at the right time as it extends the lead in the AL Central, which will be the most entertaining divisional race down the stretch. Meanwhile, the Tigers continue to struggle offensively, and Civale’s poor season-long numbers are due to a limited sample size and a rough first couple of months as he looks to remain healthy down the stretch.

Player prop pick: Drew Hutchison Under 2.5 strikeouts (-110)

The Tigers pitcher is an incredibly low strikeout thrower with a 5.6 K/9 this season and will face a Guardians lineup that strikes out 6.9 times per game, the fewest in the league. Drew Hutchison threw three or fewer strikeouts in eight of his nine starts this season.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.