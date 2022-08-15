Astros vs. White Sox: Picks, predictions, how to watch Monday’s game

The Houston Astros and Chicago White Sox square off on Monday with first pitch set for 8:10 p.m. EST The game takes place at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois and will be available to watch on FS1. The home team will see Johnny Cueto toe the rubber while the ‘Stros will hand the ball to Jose Urquidy.

The Astros sit alone atop the AL West by quite a comfortable margin, 13 games ahead of their closest challenger. Houston has won 18 of their last 30 games and comes into this matchup on a four-game winning streak. They also hold a dominating 18-6 record on the year over AL Central teams like the White Sox. Urquidy gave up five earned runs in as many innings during his last time out, but other than that he’s been brilliant recently, allowing 10 earned runs in his previous 40 innings pitched.

Chicago comes into this one on a bit of a tear too, having just swept the Detroit Tigers over the weekend. They actually have the same exact record as Houston does over the last 30 games, so this game should be evenly matched based on recent form. Cueto is still throwing it well too, having allowed just 13 earned runs in his last 48 frames while striking out 23.

Astros vs. White Sox

Pitchers: Jose Urquidy vs. Johnny Cueto

First pitch: 8:10 p.m.

Astros local broadcast: AT&T SportsNet Southwest

White Sox local broadcast: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Astros -1.5

Run total: 9

Moneyline odds: Astros -125, White Sox +105

Moneyline pick: Astros -125

The White Sox are playing solid baseball at the moment, but the Astros are just a dominant force this season. Chicago also has a record below .500 against AL West teams this season and have lost two of the three meetings between the two clubs in 2022.

Player prop pick: Alex Bregman over 0.5 home runs (+425)

Cueto doesn’t give up a ton of home runs, just three in his last 48 innings pitched, but Bregman is in a groove right now. He has 13 hits in his last 10 games and has totaled three of his 16 home runs in the last four games. Coming into Monday’s game, he’s gone two straight games with a home run and could very well make it three. In his career against Cueto, he has just two at-bats and has gotten one hit, a single, against him.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.