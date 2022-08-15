Rays vs. Yankees: Picks, predictions, how to watch Monday’s game

The Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees square off on Monday with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Jalen Beeks (2-1, 2.35 ERA) will start for the Rays with Gerrit Cole (9-4, 3.38 ERA) on the mound for the Yankees.

Tampa Bay (60-53) will go for its third consecutive victory after winning two in a row against the Baltimore Orioles. Beeks will come out of the bullpen to make his seventh start of the season and considering the reliever only goes about two innings per start, this appears to be a bullpen day for the Rays pitching staff.. The Rays rank No. 22 in runs per game (4.1), and Randy Arozarena homered in three of his last four games as the team leader in home runs (15) and RBI (58).

New York (72-43) lost four of its last five contests as it returns to New York for a nine-game homestand. Cole will make his 24th start and is coming off a strong outing when he threw seven scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners. The Yankees score 5.2 runs per game, which is the second most in the league, and Aaron Judge reached 100 RBI over the weekend.

Rays vs. Yankees

Pitchers: Jalen Beeks vs. Gerrit Cole

First pitch: 7:05 p.m. ET

Rays local broadcast: Bally Sports Sun

Yankees local broadcast: YES

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Yankees -1.5 (-115)

Run total: 7

Moneyline odds: Yankees -245, Rays +205

Moneyline pick: Rays +205

We’ll predict the Rays picking up the victory to open the series tonight. They should keep the Yankees’ batters off-kilter with numerous arms coming on and off the mound and find a way to snag a few runs off Gerrit Cole. Take Tampa Bay on the moneyline.

Player prop pick: Randy Arozarena over 0.5 runs (+175)

Arozarena has been at the center of the action of the Rays offense for the past week and he has a five-game run streak heading into tonight’s game at Yankee Stadium. We’ll predict that he makes it six this evening.

