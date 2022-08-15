Orioles vs. Blue Jays: Picks, predictions, how to watch Monday’s game

The Baltimore Orioles and Toronto Blue Jays square off on Monday with first pitch set for 7:07 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Kyle Bradish (1-4, 6.42 ERA) will start for the Orioles with Yusei Kikuchi (4-6, 5.13 ERA) on the mound for the Blue Jays.

Baltimore (59-55) lost three of its last four games as it looks to avoid a third consecutive loss on Monday night. Bradish will make his 14th start of 2022 and is coming off an outing where he allowed three runs over 5.1 innings of work against the Blue Jays. The Orioles rank No. 24 in on-base percentage (.306), and Anthony Santander leads the team with home runs (20) and RBI (60).

Toronto (61-52) lost four of its last five games but will enter this series as the top Wild Card team in the American League. Kikuchi will make his 20th start in his first year with the Blue Jays and allowed five runs over five innings in last Monday’s start against the Orioles. Toronto has the second-best batting average (.263), and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with home runs (23) and RBI (69).

Orioles vs. Blue Jays

Pitchers: Kyle Bradish vs. Yusei Kikuchi

First pitch: 7:07 p.m. ET

Orioles local broadcast: MASN

Blue Jays local broadcast: SNET

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Blue Jays -1.5 (+120)

Run total: 9.5

Moneyline odds: Blue Jays -155, Orioles +135

Moneyline pick: Blue Jays -155

This is a fairly even pitching matchup with a couple throwers who have not put together very efficient seasons in 2022, but the difference in this matchup is the power in the Blue Jays lineup. In addition to nearly leading the league in batting average, Toronto ranks No. 4 in slugging percentage (.434), while the Blue Jays rank No. 16 in that category (.392).

Player prop pick: Kyle Bradish Over 4.5 strikeouts (+115)

The Orioles rookie starter has a 9.0 K/9 and struck out an average of 5.3 hitters in his last three outings since coming off the injured list. Bradish will face a Blue Jays lineup that strikes out 7.8 times per game but struck out at least eight times in three of its last four contests.

