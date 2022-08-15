Mets vs. Braves: Picks, predictions, how to watch Monday’s game

The New York Mets and Atlanta Braves square off on Monday with first pitch set for 7:20 p.m. EST. The game takes place at Truist Park in Cobb County, Georgia and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. The Mets will have Carlos Carrasco on the hill while the home team will hand the ball to Spencer Strider.

The Braves are riding high heading into this series with their division rivals, having won six straight games and 12 of their last 20. Though the only caveat is that the only games they’ve lost out of their last 10 were a three-game stretch against the Mets last week. During that series Strider pitched in one of those losses, throwing 2.2 frames and allowed four earned runs on six hits. He pitched against New York back in July as well, only making it 4.2 innings before getting pulled.

New York isn’t on as long of a win streak as Atlanta, but they’re been better overall in their last 10 games, winning eight of those contests. They’ve scored more than five runs in all but two of their games in that span and are outscoring opponents by a total of 54-25 in those contests. Carrasco has been solid against Atlanta this year too, earning two wins in as many appearances, throwing 14 innings and allowing just three earned runs over the course of the year to Atlanta.

Mets vs. Braves

Pitchers: Carlos Carrasco vs. Spencer Strider.

First pitch: 7:20 p.m. EST

Mets local broadcast: SNY

Braves local broadcast: Bally Sports South

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Braves -1.5

Run total: 8

Moneyline odds: Braves -155, Mets +135

Moneyline pick: Mets +135

The games played between these two teams will no doubt determine who wins the NL East, with New York holding a five-game lead currently. The Mets hold an 8-4 season series lead over Atlanta and just won three of four over them last week. Plus, Strider struggled mightily against the Mets last week while Carrasco has been solid against Atlanta in 2022.

Player prop pick: Eddie Rosario over 0.5 hits (-210)

The Braves outfielder hasn’t been hitting all too well recently, nabbing just seven hits in his last 10 games overall. Still, he’s played tremendously against Carrasco in his career, with a lifetime average of .324 in 37 at-bats. Last week he earned one hit in the game Carrasco pitched in as well.

