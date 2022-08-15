Royals vs. Twins: Picks, predictions, how to watch Monday’s game

The Kansas City Royals and Minnesota Twins square off on Monday with first pitch set for 7:40 p.m. EST. The game takes place at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. The Twins will hand the ball to Joe Ryan while the Royals will see Kris Bubic on the bump.

The home team is on a bit of a slide at the moment, having lost their lead in the AL Central to the Cleveland Guardians after winning just eight of their last 20 games. The Twins have lost five of their last six overall contests and come into this one on a two-game skid. Ryan has struggled recently too, giving up 16 earned runs in his last 14.2 innings pitched. In his two starts against the Royals this season he’s been good though, earning two wins and allowing just one earned run in 11.2 frames. Though those games were back in April and May.

Kansas City hasn’t been much better than Minnesota recently, having won just nine of their last 20. Still, in the last week and a half, they’ve won six of their last 10, so they’re feeling a bit more confident heading into this series. Bubic has been solid this season but hasn’t gotten a ton of run support, posting five no-decisions in his last seven starts while only allowing 14 earned runs in 42.2 frames.

Royals vs. Twins

Pitchers: Kris Bubic vs. Joe Ryan

First pitch: 7:40 p.m.

Royals local broadcast: Bally Sports Kansas City

Twins local broadcast: Bally Sports North

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Twins -1.5

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Twins -190, Royals +160

Moneyline pick: Royals +160

The Twins have a 6-4 season series lead over Kansas City, but they’ve been having a rough time lately, particularly in their last 10 games overall. Ryan has been struggling over the last few weeks as well, while Bubic has been steady.

Player prop pick: Joe Ryan under 5.5 strikeouts (+100)

Ryan has decent strikeout numbers, eclipsing the five strikeout mark in four of his last seven starts. Still, the Royals don’t strike out a ton, ranking ninth-fewest Ks in baseball at just over seven per game.

