Dodgers vs. Brewers: Picks, predictions, how to watch Monday’s game

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers square off on Monday with first pitch set for 8:10 p.m. EST. The game takes place at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. The Dodgers will send Julio Urias to the hill while the Brew Crew is projected to hand the ball to Freddy Peralta to start the game.

LA is arguably the best team in baseball and have proved that by winning 25 of their last 30 overall games. Heading into this one they’ve won nine of their last 10, but dropped Sunday’s contest to the Kansas City Royals. Their pitching has been suburb, having allowed more than three runs just twice in the last 10 games and have never allowed more than five runs in that span. Urias has allowed just 10 earned runs over the last 41 innings he’s thrown. In his last 26 frames, he’s allowed just three earned runs and has struck out 23.

The Brewers are a solid club and currently sit just 1.5 games back in the NL Central behind the St. Louis Cardinals. They have fallen off pace a bit though, having won just four of their last 10 games and 14 of their last 30 overall. Peralta has not faced the Dodgers this season, but he’s been good in recent weeks, allowing just 13 earned runs in his last 35.1 innings pitched. Over his last three starts he’s gone 11.2 frames and given up nine earned runs on 12 hits, though.

Dodgers vs. Brewers

Pitchers: Julio Urias vs. Freddy Peralta

First pitch: 8:10 p.m. EST

Dodgers local broadcast: Spectrum SportsNet

Brewers local broadcast: Bally Sports Wisconsin

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Dodgers -1.5

Run total: 7.5

Moneyline odds: Dodgers -165, Brewers +140

Moneyline pick: Dodgers -165

The Dodgers are a buzzsaw that’s a daunting challenge to anybody that comes up against them. The Royals got the best of them yesterday, but this team doesn't lose two games in a row.

Player prop pick: Julio Urias over 6.5 strikeouts (+100)

Milwaukee strikes out a good amount, averaging 8.81 a game which ranks 23rd in baseball. Oddly enough, they strike out more when they’re at home than on the road too, with that average eclipsing the 8.9 times per game mark. Urias isn’t a huge strikeout guy but has eclipsed the six K mark in three of his last seven starts, including an eight K performance against the Twins last week.

