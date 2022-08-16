UFC Dana White’s Contender Series: How to watch Episode 4, live stream, start time, more

Dana White’s Contender Series is back this week with Episode 4 of Season 6 on Tuesday, August 16. The five-match fight card will be held at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas and serve as another opportunity for UFC president Dana White to scout talent, with participants then having the chance to earn contracts. The event kicks of at 8 p.m. ET and will air exclusively on ESPN+.

This week’s action will be headlined by lightweight knockout artists Esteban Ribovics and Thomas Paull. Ribovics is a big favorite (-285) on DraftKings Sportsbook. Also on the card will be a middleweight bout between Ivan Valenzuela and Claudio Ribeiro; bantamweights Jack Cartwright and Jose Johnson; women’s bantamweights Claudia Leite and Hailey Cowan; and lightweights Ahmad Suhail Hassanzada and Nazim Sadykov.

Dana White’s Contender Series: Episode 4

Date: Tuesday, August 16

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with ESPN+ subscription

If you aren’t around a TV to watch this week’s episode of Dana White’s Contender Series, you can stream the action via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind — you’ll need a subscription to ESPN+. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get a monthly subscription for $5.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month.