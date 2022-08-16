Rays vs. Yankees: Picks, predictions, how to watch Tuesday’s game

The Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees square off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York and will only be available to watch on TBS. Jeffrey Springs (4-3, 2.56 ERA) will start for the Rays with Nestor Cortes (9-3, 2.67 ERA) on the mound for the Yankees.

Tampa Bay (61-53) will look for its fourth consecutive victory after blanking the Yankees in Game 1 of this series on Monday night. Spring will make his 24th appearance and 16th start and is coming off an outing where he allowed two runs over five innings with eight strikeouts in a loss to the Milwaukee Brewers. Tampa Bay ranks No. 25 in OPS (.683), and Randy Arozarena leads the team in home runs (15) and RBI (58) with a homer in three of his last five games.

New York (72-44) lost five of its last six games but still remains at least 10 games ahead of any team in the American League East. Cortes will make his 22nd start of the season and allowed three runs over six innings in Wednesday’s loss to the Seattle Mariners. The Yankees were shut out in consecutive contests, Aaron Judge is 0-for-10 in his previous three games.

Rays vs. Yankees

Pitchers: Jeffrey Springs vs. Nestor Cortes

First pitch: 7:05 p.m. ET

Rays local broadcast: Bally Sports Sun

Yankees local broadcast: Amazon Prime Video

Live stream: Watch TBS, TBS App

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Yankees -1.5 (+120)

Run total: 7.5

Moneyline odds: Yankees -170, Rays +145

Moneyline pick: Rays +145

Tampa Bay has great odds to pick up a victory in this spot especially how much New York is struggling at the plate. The Yankees average 8.1 hits per game on the season, but they have fallen short of that total in five of their last six games and have gone 18 innings without a run. Springs is having a fantastic season and should take advantage of the Yankees’ recent offensive issues.

Player prop pick: Jeffrey Springs Over 4.5 strikeouts (-125)

With the Yankees offense scuffling, Springs should be able to get deeper into this start than usual, and he has been putting up impressive numbers recently. Springs struck out at least five hitters in 11 of his last 12 starts, and these are great odds for him to keep that streak going.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.