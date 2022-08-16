Mets vs. Braves: Picks, predictions, how to watch Tuesday’s game

The New York Mets and Atlanta Braves square off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 7:20 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Trust Park in Atlanta, Georgia and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Taijuan Walker (10-3, 3.43 ERA) will start for the Mets with Charlie Morton (5-5, 4.26 ERA) on the mound for the Braves.

New York (75-41) won eight of its last 10 contests but lost Game 1 of this series on Monday night. Walker made 20 starts this season and allowed two runs over six innings of work in Wednesday’s win over the Cincinnati Reds. The Mets score 4.8 runs per game, which is the fourth most in the MLB, and Pete Alonso has driven in 97 runs this season to lead all hitters not named Aaron Judge.

Atlanta (71-46) won its last seven games after dropping four of five against the Mets, and the Braves cut the deficit to 4.5 games in the National League East. Morton will make his 23rd start of the season and allowed five runs over six innings in Tuesday’s win over the Boston Red Sox. The Braves rank right ahead of the Mets in runs per game (4.9), and Ronald Acuna Jr. and Dansby Swanson both recorded three hits on Monday night.

Mets vs. Braves

Pitchers: Taijuan Walker vs. Charlie Morton

First pitch: 7:20 p.m. ET

Mets local broadcast: SNY

Braves local broadcast: Bally Sports South

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Braves -1.5 (+125)

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Braves -155, Mets +135

Moneyline pick: Mets +135

There is a lot to like about New York picking up a victory to split the first two games of this series with a slightly better pitching advantage. Morton allowed five runs in three of his previous five starts. In two outings against the Mets, he gave up nine earned runs over 10.2 innings of work, so New York should be aggressive in this spot.

Player prop pick: Charlie Morton Under 5.5 strikeouts (+115)

The Braves starter has very strong strikeout numbers with a 10.3 K/9, but he will face a Mets lineup that strikes out 7.5 times per game, which is the fourth fewest in the league. Morton struck out just eight hitters over 10.2 innings in his two starts against New York this season.

