Royals vs. Twins: Picks, predictions, how to watch Tuesday’s game

The Kansas City Royals and Minnesota Twins square off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 7:40 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Target Field in Minneapolis, MN and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Zack Greinke is set to start for the Royals, while Sonny Gray gets the nod for the Twins.

While the Kanas City Royals have been one of the worst teams in the MLB this season, they have played decent baseball lately as they’re 6-4 in their last 10 games. A big reason for their recent success has been rookie first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino who is hitting .440 with five home runs in his last seven games. He won AL Player of the Week this past week. On the mound, Zack Greinke has held his own this season as he is 4-7 with a 4.29 ERA.

The Minnesota Twins seemed like a lock to win the AL Central just a few weeks ago, but now they’re out of the playoffs sitting two games out of the final spot in the Wild Card. Luis Arráez has been the big surprise for the Twins as he is hitting .332 which is the best in the MLB. On the mound, Sonny Gray has pitched well as he is 6-3 with a 3.33 ERA.

Royals vs. Twins

Pitchers: Zack Greinke vs. Sonny Gray

First pitch: 7:40 p.m. ET

Royals local broadcast: Bally Sports Kansas City

Twins local broadcast: Bally Sports North

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Twins -1.5 (+110)

Run total: O8 (-110), U8 (-110)

Moneyline odds: Twins (-195), Royals (+165)

Moneyline pick: Twins (-195)

Sonny Gray has been stellar for the most part this season and Minnesota has played well when he’s on the mound. The Twins have been much better than the Royals. In Gray’s last outing against the Royals, back on May 29, Gray pitched six innings allowing just one run on two hits while striking out four. Look for Gray to quiet this lineup again tonight.

Player prop pick: Luis Arráez over 1.5 total bases (+105)

As noted above, Arráez has the best batting average in the MLB. He has hit the best against right-handed pitching and that’s what he’ll face today. In his career against Greinke, Arráez is 2-7. Look for a multi-hit game from Arráez in this one.

