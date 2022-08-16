Astros vs. White Sox: Picks, predictions, how to watch Tuesday’s game

The Houston Astros and Chicago White Sox square off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 8:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, IL and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Justin Verlander is set to pitch for the Astros, while Dylan Cease gets the nod for the White Sox.

While the Astros haven’t played great lately, they took over the No. 1 spot in the American League thanks to the Yankees struggles. The Astros lineup is one of the strongest in all of the MLB and a big reason for that is Yordan Alvarez. He is hitting .296 with 31 home runs and 75 runs batted in. On the mound, Justin Verlander has been tremendous as he is 15-3 with a 1.85 ERA.

It’s been an odd year for the White Sox, especially since they’ve had major struggles. However, they have seemed to turn it around as they now sit 60-56 just two games back of the final spot in the Wild Card. They are in the midst of a four game win streak. Jose Abreu has been their best hitter by far as he is hitting .303 with 14 home runs and 56 runs batted in. On the mound, Dylan Cease has been great as he’s 12-5 with a 1.96 ERA.

Astros vs. White Sox

Pitchers: Justin Verlander vs. Dylan Cease

First pitch: 8:10 p.m. ET

Astros local broadcast: AT&T SportsNet Southwest

White Sox local broadcast: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Astros -1.5 (+140)

Run total: O7 (-110), U7 (-110)

Moneyline odds: Astros (-125), White Sox (+105)

Moneyline pick: Astros (-125)

Coming off a loss, the Astros are 29-12 which is the second best record in all of the MLB. Verlander is having the best season of his career and is exactly who. the Astros need on the mound coming off a loss. I expect it be a low scoring game, but for the Astros to come out on top.

Player prop pick: Jose Abreu over 1.5 total bases (+150)

In his career against Justin Verlander, Abreu is hitting .370 with six home runs and nine runs batted in. While I don’t expect this to be a high scoring game, Abreu is seeing the ball very well right now as he is 6-for-10 in his last three games. At this value, it is a must play for me.

