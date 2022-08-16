Dodgers vs. Brewers: Picks, predictions, how to watch Tuesday’s game

The LA Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers square off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 8:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at American Family Field in Milwaukee, WI and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Ryan Pepiot is set to start for the Dodgers, while Brandon Woodruff gets the nod for the Brewers.

As of late, the Dodgers have been the best team in the MLB. They won their 80th game yesterday and are 9-1 in their last 10 games. Both their pitching and hitting has been great. They did get some tough news yesterday as Walker Buehler will be out for the rest of the season as he needs elbow surgery. Hitting wise, Freddie Freeman has probably been their best hitter as he’s hitting .321 with 16 home runs and 73 runs batted in. On the mound, Pepiot has been decent as he’s 1-0 with a 3.94 ERA.

The Brewers have played well this season with how stacked the National League is, and they sit just two games back of the last Wild Card spot. The big surprise at the trade deadline was Milwaukee trading away Josh Hader. We don’t typically see a team in the playoff race get rid of one of their best players like that. Rowdy Tellez has been impressive this season as he is hitting .239 with 24 home runs and 72 runs batted in. On the mound, Woodruff has been great as he’s 9-3 with a 3.52 ERA.

Dodgers vs. Brewers

Pitchers: Ryan Pepiot vs. Brandon Woodruff

First pitch: 8:10 p.m. ET

Dodgers local broadcast: Spectrum SportsNet

Brewers local broadcast: Bally Sports Wisconsin

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Brewers -1.5 (+165)

Run total: O8 (-115), U8 (-115)

Moneyline odds: Brewers (-130), Dodgers (+110)

Moneyline pick: Dodgers (+110)

Getting the Dodgers at plus money is a bit surprising with the way they’ve played lately. As a team, the Dodgers hit right handed pitching well as they're hitting .263 while slugging .458. Following a win, the Dodgers are 57-21 which is the best in the MLB. Even with Woodruff on the mound, I expect this Dodgers lineup to have success.

Player prop pick: Mookie Betts over 1.5 total bases (+125)

Betts has only faced Woodruff twice in his career, but has two hits off him including a home run. This Dodgers lineup has been much more successful when their leadoff hitter has success. I expect Betts to have an extra base hit at some point in this one.

