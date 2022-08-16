Tigers vs. Guardians: Picks, predictions, how to watch Tuesday’s game

The Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Guardians square off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Garrett Hill (2-3, 4.66 ERA) will start for the Tigers with Zach Plesac (2-10, 4.32 ERA) on the mound for the Guardians.

Detroit (44-74) snapped an eight-game losing streak on Monday night when it won the second matchup of a doubleheader in Cleveland. Hill will make his eighth start of his rookie season and allowed one earned run over five innings of work in Thursday’s loss to the Guardians. The Tigers still have the worst offense in baseball with 3.2 runs per game, and Javier Baez leads the team in home runs (11) and RBI (45) with a six-game hitting streak.

Cleveland (62-54) won eight of its last 10 matchups heading into the third game of this series on Tuesday night. Plesac will make his 22nd start of the season and gave up one run over 6.1 innings of work in Thursday’s win over the Tigers. The Guardians rank No. 8 in batting average (.253), and Jose Ramirez has the third-most RBI in the league with 94.

Tigers vs. Guardians

Pitchers: Garrett Hill vs. Zach Plesac

First pitch: 7:10 p.m. ET

Tigers local broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit

Guardians local broadcast: Bally Sports Great Lakes

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Guardians -1.5 (-105)

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Guardians -210, Tigers +180

Moneyline pick: Tigers +180

Hill is still trying to find his way in his second month as a big leaguer and gave up one earned run in each of his last two starts. He faced the Guardians lineup twice and allowed two earned runs over 11 innings of work heading into Tuesday night.

Player prop pick: Zach Plesac Over 5.5 strikeouts (+105)

The Guardians starter struck out seven Tigers hitters last week, and Plesac will head into a solid matchup with a bad Tigers offense. He is likely to go longer in this start than usual, leading to additional strikeouts on Tuesday night.

