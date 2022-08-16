Orioles vs. Blue Jays: Picks, predictions, how to watch Tuesday’s game

The Baltimore Orioles and Toronto Blue Jays square off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 7:07 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Dean Kremer (4-4, 3.69 ERA) will start for the Orioles with Alek Manoah (12-5, 2.56 ERA) on the mound for the Blue Jays.

Baltimore (60-55) won the first contest of a three-game set in a big series for a couple teams battling for a Wild Card spot in the American League. Kremer will make his 13th start of the season and gave up four runs over 5.2 innings in his last start on Thursday against the Boston Red Sox. The Orioles rank No. 24 in on-base percentage (.306), and leadoff hitter Ryan McKenna hit 3-for-5 with an RBI, a run and two doubles on Monday night.

Toronto (61-53) lost five of its last six games as it looks to end this skid as soon as possible if it hopes to contend for a playoff spot. Manoah will make his 23rd start of the season and gave up three runs over five innings in a loss to the Orioles last Tuesday. The Blue Jays scored an average of 1.8 runs over their last four games, but Vladimir Guerrero crushed his 24th home run of the season on Monday.

Orioles vs. Blue Jays

Pitchers: Dean Kremer vs. Alek Manoah

First pitch: 7:07 p.m. ET

Orioles local broadcast: MASN

Rays local broadcast: SNET

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Blue Jays -1.5 (-110)

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Blue Jays -225, Orioles +190

Moneyline pick: Blue Jays -225

It may feel a little dangerous laying this high of odds on a struggling team, but there’s a lot to like about Toronto in this spot. Kremer’s season-long numbers look strong, but they’re a little deceiving with how much he has struggled since July. He has a 6.07 ERA over his last five outings, while Manoah was an All-Star who is putting together another strong season in Year 2 in the MLB.

Player prop pick: Alek Manoah Under 5.5 strikeouts (-130)

The Blue Jays starter had five or fewer strikeouts in each of his last three outings, and he saw his strikeouts numbers dip in his second MLB season with an 8.1 K/9. Getting a matchup with the same team twice in a row feels like an advantage for the offense after seeing Manoah so recently.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.