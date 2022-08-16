How a Bettor Turned $7 Into Over $16,000 With a 14-Leg Parlay on DraftKings Sportsbook

A DraftKings Sportsbook bettor had a massive win this past Friday, correctly picking 14 different MLB Moneyline bets for a payout of $16,278.72 off of just a $7.12 bet on DraftKings Sportsbook.

The bettor made the following picks at +228533 odds:

Padres Moneyline (won 10-5)

Guardians Moneyline (won 8-0)

Red Sox Moneyline (won 3-2)

Phillies Moneyline (won 2-1)

White Sox Moneyline (won 2-0)

Mariners Moneyline (won 6-2)

Dodgers Moneyline (won 8-3)

Astros Moneyline (won 7-5)

Cardinals Moneyline (won 3-1)

Rockies Moneyline (won 5-3)

Twins Moneyline (won 4-0)

Giants Moneyline (won 5-3)

Braves Moneyline (won 4-3)

Orioles Moneyline (won 10-3)

This bettor took a Moneyline from every one of Friday night’s 14 MLB games and managed to get the winner right in every single one of them. It was a slate that featured many close games and many tough sweats, with both the Phillies and Red Sox needing extra innings to get the job done. The Phillies' win over the Mets was especially exhilarating, with the Phillies keeping the game alive on a sacrifice fly attempt and a play at the plate in the bottom of the 9th inning before managing to score the winning run on a similar play at home in the top of the 10th.

Starling Marte with a 97.6-mph laser home, but Tomás Nido can't corral the hop. It's a go-ahead sacrifice fly for Alec Bohm on your scorecard.



Phillies 2, Mets 1, top 10. pic.twitter.com/eKMKrpI8ec — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) August 13, 2022

In Boston, the Red Sox rallied back to tie the game in the bottom of the 9th with a J.D. Martinez single before Tommy Pham sealed the victory with a walk-off hit in the bottom of the 10th.

We love a Fenway Friday walk-off! pic.twitter.com/LlJucgao0O — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 13, 2022

There were a handful of teams that won relatively sweat-free in this parlay too, including a 10-5 victory for the Padres, an 8-3 win for the Dodgers and an especially surprising 10-3 win for the Orioles. The O’s knocked around Rays starter Corey Kluber for seven runs in 5+ innings in what was another pivotal win in their unexpected surge towards the postseason, and they’ve miraculously remained in the thick of the wild card race despite a season with minimal expectations and some trade deadline selling. As of Tuesday, the Orioles are down to just +475 to make the AL Playoffs, giving them the same playoff odds as the Red Sox.

The parlay concluded with some West Coast baseball as Camilo Doval of the Giants secured a save over the Pirates to preserve a 5-3 victory, meaning the 14th and final victory for this DraftKings Sportsbook bettor’s parlay. Ten of those 14 teams actually went on to lose their subsequent games on Saturday, but it hardly mattered with the enormous payout already achieved on what surely was an exciting Friday evening.

