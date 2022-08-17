Phillies vs. Reds: Picks, predictions, how to watch Wednesday’s game

The Philadelphia Phillies and Cincinnati Reds square off on Wednesday with first pitch set for 12:35 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Great American Ball Park and will be available to watch on ESPN+. Ranger Suarez (8-5, 3.52 ERA) will start for the Phillies with Nick Lodolo (3-4, 4.72 ERA) on the mound for the Reds.

Philadelphia (65-51) will go for a road sweep on Wednesday afternoon after picking up an 11-4 victory on Tuesday night. Suarez made 20 starts this season and is coming off a strong outing where he allowed one run over seven innings of work in a victory over the New York Mets. The Phillies rank No. 7 in runs per game (4.7), and the team’s home run and RBI leader Kyle Schwarber will likely be held out with a calf injury.

Cincinnati (45-70) lost seven of its last eight games heading into Wednesday afternoon’s home matchup. Lodolo will make his 11th start of his rookie season and allowed four runs over 4.2 innings in his last start against the Chicago Cubs. The Reds rank No. 24 in OPS (.685), and Kyle Farmer has multiple hits in in six of his last seven games.

Phillies vs. Reds

Pitchers: Ranger Suarez vs. Nick Lodolo

First pitch: 12:35 p.m. ET

Phillies local broadcast: NBC Sports-Philadelphia

Reds local broadcast: Bally Sports Ohio

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with an ESPN+ subscription

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Phillies -1.5 (-105)

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Phillies -175, Reds +150

Moneyline pick: Phillies -175

Cincinnati unloaded a few of its top hitters at the trade deadline leaving the lineup with plenty of holes down the stretch, while Philadelphia is fighting hard for a Wild Card spot. The Phillies have the better pitching matchup in this spot with a reliable starter through a significant sample size in 2022.

Player prop pick: Nick Lodolo Over 6.5 strikeouts (+110)

The Reds are letting their young pitchers try to figure things out with fairly high pitch counts, and that’s leading to impressive strikeout numbers for Lodolo, who has a 12.1 K/9 this season. He reached seven strikeouts in half of his 10 starts as a rookie and has strong odds to make this bet worth it.

