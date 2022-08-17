Dodgers vs. Brewers: Picks, predictions, how to watch Wednesday’s game

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers square off on Wednesday with first pitch set for 8:10 p.m. EST. The game takes place at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and will be available to watch on FS1. Tony Gonsolin will be on the hill for LA while the home team will send Eric Lauer to the bump.

The Dodgers are the only team in baseball to hit the 80-win mark so far but have lost two of their last three which is very out of character for them. They’ve split this series with Milwaukee so far, having lost in extra innings Tuesday night. Still even with the slight hiccup recently, LA is still dominant having won 24 of their last 30 and eight of their last 10. Gonsolin has been really good this season too, posting a 14-1 record with a 2.24 ERA, though he hasn’t faced Milwaukee.

Milwaukee sits just off the lead in the NL Central, two games back of St. Louis, and will hope to gain ground tonight. They’ve been a very average team recently, winning five of their last 10 and 10 of their last 20, so keeping pace but they haven’t been blowing anybody away either. Lauer has been good recently, allowing just 13 earned runs in his last 40.1 innings pitched, though he has given up at least one earned run in each of those seven games.

Dodgers vs. Brewers

Pitchers: Tony Gonsolin vs. Eric Lauer

First pitch: 8:10 p.m. EST

Dodgers local broadcast: Spectrum SportsNet

Brewers local broadcast: Bally Sports Wisconsin

Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Dodgers -1.5

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Dodgers -175, Brewers +150

Moneyline pick: Dodgers -175

LA has been a steamroller all season long, racking up win after win. They lost last night and they don’t tend to lose back-to-back games very often. Plus Gonsolin has been solid all season long, so don’t expect that to change tonight.

Player prop pick: Eric Lauer over 5.5 strikeouts (+125)

The Brewers hurler isn’t a big strikeout guy, having only eclipsed the five K mark twice in his last seven starts. Still, there’s reason to think this bet will hit. The Dodgers don’t normally strike out a ton, averaging 8.30 a game which ranks 13th in baseball. But over the last few nights LA has averaged 12 Ks per game over their last three and last night the team struck out 15 times.

