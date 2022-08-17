Orioles vs. Blue Jays: Picks, predictions, how to watch Wednesday’s game

The Baltimore Orioles and Toronto Blue Jays square off on Wednesday with first pitch set for 3:07 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Austin Voth (3-1, 5.34 ERA) will start for the Orioles with Ross Stripling (5-3, 3.16 ERA) on the mound for the Blue Jays.

Baltimore (61-55) will look to pull off a three-game road sweep on Wednesday afternoon. Voth will make his 14th appearance and 10th start with the Orioles, and this will be his 33rd overall after spending time with the Washington Nationals. He allowed two runs over 5.1 innings of work in Friday’s win over the Tampa Bay Rays. The Orioles score 4.3 runs per game, which ranks No. 18 in the league, and Anthony Santander is the team leader in home runs (20) and RBI (61).

Toronto (61-54) lost eight of its last 10 games, and it would fall out of the final Wild Card spot with another defeat on Wednesday. Stripling make his first start since July 30 coming off the injured list with a hip injury. The Blue Jays rank fourth in OPS (.757), and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered in the first two games of this series.

Orioles vs. Blue Jays

Pitchers: Austin Voth vs. Ross Stripling

First pitch: 3:07 p.m. ET

Orioles local broadcast: MASN 2

Blue Jays local broadcast: SNET

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Blue Jays -1.5 (+115)

Run total: 9

Moneyline odds: Blue Jays -170, Orioles +145

Moneyline pick: Orioles +145

The strength of the Blue Jays team is the offense, but they have struggled to score runs recently. Toronto scored 1.8 runs per game of its last five contests, and it’s getting tough to trust this offense over this stretch especially with -170 odds even though the season-long numbers are strong.

Player prop pick: Ross Stripling Under 3.5 strikeouts (-120)

The Blue Jays has a 7.3 K/9, which is fairly low, and it is certainly possible Stripling will be on some sort of pitch count in his first game off the injured list. He threw just an average of 60 pitches in his last two starts before hitting the IL and should struggle to reach this strikeout total.

