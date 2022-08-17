Rays vs. Yankees: Picks, predictions, how to watch Wednesday’s game

The Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees square off on Wednesday with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Corey Kluber (7-7, 4.40 ERA) will start for the Rays with Domingo German (1-2, 4.18 ERA) on the mound for the Yankees.

Tampa Bay (62-53) will look for its fifth straight victory and a road sweep of the Yankees on Wednesday night. Kluber spent last season with New York and will make his 23rd start with the Rays, but he’s coming off a poor start where he gave up seven runs on 10 his over 5.2 innings of work. Tampa Bay ranks No. 26 in slugging percentage (.375), and Randy Arozarena homered in four of his last six games.

New York (72-45) lost six of its last seven contests and lost three in a row heading into Wednesday’s action. German will make his sixth start of the season after making his 2022 debut on July 21, and he is coming off an outing where he allowed one run over six innings against the Boston Red Sox. The Yankees score the second-most runs per game (5.1) this season, but Aaron Judge is hitting 1-for-14 over his last four games without any RBI during that span.

Rays vs. Yankees

Pitchers: Corey Kluber vs. Domingo German

First pitch: 7:05 p.m. ET

Rays local broadcast: Bally Sports Sun

Yankees local broadcast: YES

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Yankees -1.5 (+150)

Run total: 8

Moneyline odds: Yankees -135, Rays +115

Moneyline pick: Rays +115

The Yankees have fantastic season-long offensive numbers, but they are not hitting well right now. New York scored just one run over this three-game losing streak and has not scored more than three runs in any of its last seven contests. The Rays are playing well as they hold on to a spot in the AL Wild Card race and should complete the sweep.

Player prop pick: Corey Kluber Over 4.5 strikeouts (-110)

Kluber’s strikeout numbers have taken a significant dip this season with a 7.9 K/9, but he should find a way to reach five strikeouts in this matchup. He will face a struggling lineup, so there’s a decent chance he can get fairly deep into this start. Yankees batters have struck out at least 10 times in three of their last four games.

