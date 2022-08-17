Mets vs. Braves: Picks, predictions, how to watch Wednesday’s game

The New York Mets and Atlanta Braves square off on Wednesday with first pitch set for 7:20 p.m. EST. The game takes place at Truist Park in Cobb County, Georiga and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Max Scherzer will be on the mound for New York while the home team will hand the ball to Jake Odorizzi.

The Braves have been on a roll recently, winning the first two games of this series and are riding high on an eight-game win streak. They’ve slashed the Mets lead in the NL East to just 3.5 games and look poised to decrease the deficit even more. Odorizzi has been a solid hurler for Atlanta this season, though in his lone start against the Mets he went just 4.2 innings and earned a loss after giving up two earned runs on six hits.

New York has lost two in a row to the Braves but has still won seven of their last 10 and 21 of their last 30 overall contests. Atlanta might look like they’re in a groove heading into tonight’s game, but the Mets have something no other team in baseball does— Max Scherzer. The righty has been dominant this season with an ERA below 2.00. He’s gone 14 innings over two games against the Braves this season and has allowed just one earned run on seven hits total between the two outings. He’s also struck out 20 hitters in that span.

Mets vs. Braves

Pitchers: Max Scherzer vs. Jake Odorizzi

First pitch: 7:20 p.m. EST

Mets local broadcast: SNY

Braves local broadcast: Bally Sports South

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Mets -1.5

Run total: 7.5

Moneyline odds: Mets -150, Braves +130

Moneyline pick: Mets -150

Even though Atlanta has won the last two games of the series, New York is still playing good baseball right now. Having Scherzer on the hill tonight gives them a massive advantage. Plus the Mets have won eight of the 14 games between the two squads this season.

Player prop pick: Max Scherzer over 7.5 strikeouts (-125)

Scherzer has at least nine strikeouts in each of his two previous meetings with Atlanta this season, including just last week when he struck out 11 hitters. He has eight or more Ks in four of his last seven starts as well.

