Mets vs. Braves: Picks, predictions, how to watch Thursday’s game

The New York Mets and Atlanta Braves square off on Thursday with first pitch set for 7:20 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Truist Park in Atlanta, GA and will be available to watch on ESPN+. Jacob deGrom is set to start for the Mets, while Max Fried gets the nod for the Braves.

The Mets are one of the biggest favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook. They have played great baseball all season long. In their last 10 games, they’re 7-3 and two of those losses were the first two of this series prior to last nights win. Starling Marie has been great for the Mets as he’s hitting .291 with 14 home runs and 53 runs batted in. On the mound, deGrom has been stellar since returning from the IL as he is 2-0 with a 1.62 ERA and 28 strikeouts in three starts.

In the past few weeks, the Braves have really turned it on. In their last 10 games, they are 8-2 and now lead the Wild Card by 6.5 games. Their lineup is stacked as they continue to bring up stellar prospects and it works in their favor. Most recently, they called up Vaughn Grissom who, in 29 at-bats, is hitting .414 with 2 home runs and 7 runs batted in. On the mound, Fried has been their ace as he is 10-4 with a 2.60 ERA.

Mets vs. Braves

Pitchers: Jacob deGrom vs. Max Fried

First pitch: 7:20 p.m. ET

Mets local broadcast: SNY

Braves local broadcast: Bally Sports Atlanta

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with an ESPN+ subscription

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Mets -1.5 (+145)

Run total: O7 (-110), U7 (-110)

Moneyline odds: Mets (-120), Braves (+100)

Moneyline pick: Mets (-120)

In the month of August, the Mets are slashing .275/.345/.442 and have faced decent pitching. Last time facing Fried, the Mets won 6-2. I expect the Mets to even this series up before heading to Philadelphia for a tough series. Buck Showalter will do whatever he can to get this win tonight.

Player prop pick: Jacob deGrom over 9.5 strikeouts (+115)

Yes, it is an extremely high number, but that’s for a reason. deGrom is nearly unhittable and strikes out a ton of batters. Last time facing the Braves, deGrom struck out 12 and I expect him to have more of that success tonight.

