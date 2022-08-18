Rockies vs. Cardinals: Picks, predictions, how to watch Thursday’s game

The Colorado Rockies and St. Louis Cardinals square off on Thursday with first pitch set for 1:15 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Antonio Senzatela (3-6, 4.67 ERA) will start for the Rockies with Adam Wainwright (8-8, 3.27 ERA) on the mound for the Cardinals.

Colorado (51-68) will look to end its losing streak at four games as it looks to avoid a sweep on Thursday afternoon. Senzatela will make his 19th start of the season and allowed three runs over six innings of work in Friday’s start against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Rockies rank second in batting average (.262), and CJ Cron leads the team in home runs (23) and RBI (80).

St. Louis (65-51) won three games in a row and and extended its National League Central lead to three games over the Milwaukee Brewers. Wainwright will make start No. 24 and is coming off a fantastic outing where he allowed one run over nine innings of work in a loss to the Brewers. The Cardinals rank fifth in runs per game (4.7), and Paul Goldschmidt is a -180 favorite to win the NL MVP on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Rockies vs. Cardinals

Pitchers: Antonio Senzatela vs. Adam Wainwright

First pitch: 1:15 p.m. ET

Rockies local broadcast: AT&T SportsNet-Rocky Mountain

Cardinals local broadcast: Bally Sports Midwest

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Cardinals -1.5 (-115)

Run total: 7.5

Moneyline odds: Cardinals -240, Rockies +200

Moneyline pick: Rockies +200

Colorado is a significant underdog in this spot, but the potential payout makes the Rockies worth a wager in this spot. Senzatela does not have great season-long numbers, but he consistently puts Colorado in position to pick up a victory. He allowed three or fewer runs in all five starts since coming off the injured list and if that streak continues, the Rockies are worth the risk.

Player prop pick: Antonio Senzatela Under 3.5 strikeouts (-160)

The Rockies starter is not a high-strikeout thrower over his career and has a 5.2 K/9 through a fairly large sample size in 2022. Senzatela struck out a combined four batters over his previous two starts, which is a span of 13 innings. He will face a Cardinals lineup that strikes out 7.7 times per game, which is the fifth-fewest in the MLB.

