Dodgers vs. Brewers: Picks, predictions, how to watch Thursday’s game

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers square off on Thursday with first pitch set for 2:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Andrew Heaney (1-0, 1.16 ERA) will start for the Dodgers with Corbin Burnes (8-5, 2.39 ERA) on the mound for the Brewers.

Los Angeles (81-35) won two of the first three games of this series heading into Thursday afternoon’s matchup. Heaney will make his eighth start with the Dodgers and is coming off an outing where he allowed two runs over three innings of work in a win over the Kansas City Royals on Saturday, though he exited with an arm contusion after taking a comebacker. The Dodgers score the most runs per game (5.3), and Mookie Betts is the team’s top home run leader with 27.

Milwaukee (62-54) lost three of its last four games and dropped to three games behind the St. Louis Cardinals for the top spot of the National League Central. Burnes will make his 24th start of the season and allowed one run over seven innings in Saturday’s start against the Cardinals. The Brewers are tied for 10th in runs per game (4.5), and Rowdy Tellez leads the team in home runs (24) and RBI (72).

Dodgers vs. Brewers

Pitchers: Andrew Heaney vs. Corbin Burnes

First pitch: 2:10 p.m. ET

Dodgers local broadcast: SportsNet LA

Brewers local broadcast: Bally Sports Wisconsin

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Dodgers -1.5 (+150)

Run total: 7.5

Moneyline odds: Dodgers -115, Brewers -105

Moneyline pick: Brewers -105

Betting on Milwaukee as underdogs with Burnes on the mound offers plenty of value. He allowed a combined two runs on six hits with 15 strikeouts over 13 innings of work in his previous two starts and should be ready for a big-time performance when the Brewers are in need of victories.

Player prop pick: Andrew Heaney Under 6.5 strikeouts (-150)

The Dodgers starter avoided the injured list after leaving his last start early, but he has not been going all that deep into games recently anyways. Heaney threw fewer than five innings in each of his four starts since coming off the IL. He reached seven strikeouts just once in those outings, and he could struggle to hit this total on Thursday afternoon.

