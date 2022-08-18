Cubs vs. Orioles: Picks, predictions, how to watch Thursday’s game

The Chicago Cubs and Baltimore Orioles square off on Thursday with first pitch set for 3:05 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Orioles Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Adrian Sampson (0-3, 3.88 ERA) will start for the Cubs with Spenser Watkins (4-2, 4.23 ERA) on the mound for the Orioles.

Chicago (49-67) won the last two games of its series with the Washington Nationals heading into this single-game matchup in Baltimore, which is a makeup from June 8. Sampson will make his 12th appearance and 10th start, and he’s coming off an outing where he allowed two runs over four innings of work against the Cincinnati Reds. The Cubs rank 10th in on-base percentage (.317), and Patrick Wisdom is the team’s top home run hitter (21) and RBI guy (55).

Baltimore (61-56) will enter Thursday 1.5 games out of the American League Wild Card spot but won two of three games against the Toronto Blue Jays this week. Watkins made his first appearance out of the bullpen on Saturday but is back in the rotation for his 16th start of 2022. The Orioles rank No. 24 in on-base percentage (.305), and Anthony Santander leads the offense in home runs (20) and RBI (61).

Cubs vs. Orioles

Pitchers: Adrian Sampson vs. Spenser Watkins

First pitch: 3:05 p.m. ET

Cubs local broadcast: Marquee Sports Network

Orioles local broadcast: MASN

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Orioles -1.5 (+135)

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Orioles -155, Cubs +135

Moneyline pick: Cubs +135

The rarity of a one-game set should give Chicago a slight advantage in travel as the Cubs are coming from Washington D.C., while Baltimore will make the trip back from Toronto. Chicago scored at least four runs in eight consecutive games before Wednesday’s 3-2 victory, and Watkins gave up seven runs over 8.1 innings of work in his last two outings.

Player prop pick: Spenser Watkins Over 3.5 strikeouts (-150)

Watkins is a low-strikeout thrower with a 5.7 K/9 to this point of the season and threw at least four K’s in each of his last four starts. He now faces a Cubs lineup that strikes out the fifth-most times per game (8.9).

