Blue Jays vs. Yankees: Picks, predictions, how to watch Thursday’s game

The Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees square off on Thursday with first pitch set for 7:05. The game takes place at Yankees Stadium in the Bronx, NY and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Jose Berrios is set to start for the Blue Jays, while Frankie Montas gets the nod for the Yankees.

The Blue Jays have had an up and down season to say the least. They haven’t played well as of late as they’re 3-7 in their last 10 games and are coming off a lost series to the Baltimore Orioles. Vladdy Guerrero is having a decent as he’s hitting .283 with 26 home runs and 72 runs batted in. The Blue Jays need him to heat up down the stretch if they want to make the playoffs. On the mound, Berrios has had major struggles this season as he is 8-5 with a 5.61 ERA.

At one point, most people viewed the Yankees as the favorite to win the World Series as they were on the DraftKings Sportsbook. However, in the past few weeks, they’ve had major struggles. In their last 14 games, the Yankees are 3-11. Judge has still been swinging the bat well, hitting .298 with four home runs during that stretch. On the mound, Frankie Montas has struggled with the Yankees. In two starts, he’s given up eight earned runs in eight innings.

Blue Jays vs. Yankees

Pitchers: Jose Berrios vs. Frankie Montas

First pitch: 7:05 p.m. ET

Blue Jays local broadcast: Sportsnet

Yankees local broadcast: YES Network

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Yankees -1.5 (+140)

Run total: O8.5 (-105), U8.5 (-115)

Moneyline odds: Yankees (-140), Blue Jays (+120)

Moneyline pick: Yankees (-140)

Like I stated above, Berrios has had major struggles this season. In two starts against the Yankees this year, Berrios has given up eight earned runs in 10.1 innings. For a lineup that isn't swinging the bat too well, this is a great matchup. The Yankees bats also woke up in the 10th inning last night as they scored four runs in extras to come back and beat the Rays.

Player prop pick: Aaron Judge over 1.5 total bases (-120)

In 15 career at-bats against Berrios, Judge is hitting .400 with a home run. It’s been a few games since Judge has homered and he’s due. Judge also hits better at home and against right-handed pitching as he’s hitting .300+ with both.

