Nationals vs. Padres: Picks, predictions, how to watch Thursday’s game

The Washington Nationals and San Diego Padres square off on Thursday with first pitch set for 9:40 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Petco Park in San Diego, CA and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Anibal Sanchez is set to start for the Nationals, while Yu Darvish gets the nod for the Padres.

While they lack many stars, the Nationals have had major struggles since trading Juan Soto as they are 4-11. They don’t have many stars in the lineup and it’s clear they are headed for a rebuild. Since being traded to the Nationals, Luke Voit is hitting .234 with three home runs and five runs batted in. On the mound, Anibal Sanchez has had major struggles as he is 0-5 with a 7.20 ERA.

The Padres are 6-8 since acquiring Juan Soto, Josh Bell, and Brandon Drury. They’re still finding their footing and getting comfortable playing together, but finding out Fernando Tatis Jr. was suspended for the season hurt the locker room. Manny Machado has been their best hitter this season as he is hitting .305 with 21 home runs and 73 runs batted in. On the mound, Yu Darvish has pitched well as he’s 10-6 with a 3.40 ERA.

Nationals vs. Padres

Pitchers: Anibal Sanchez vs. Yu Darvish

First pitch: 9:40 p.m. ET

Nationals local broadcast: MASN

Padres local broadcast: Bally Sports San Diego

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Padres -1.5 (-170)

Run total: O8 (-110), U8 (-110)

Moneyline odds: Padres (-380), Nationals (+310)

Moneyline pick: Padres (-380)

With Sanchez on the mound, there is not much of a chance that the Nationals win this game. The Nationals have lost five of six games when Sanchez is pitching. The Padres scored three earned runs off him in five innings just a week ago. I expect them to chase him before the 5th inning tonight.

Player prop pick: Manny Machado over 1.5 total bases (-130)

In his career against Sanchez, Machado is 8-17 with four home runs. Machado also is batting .500 with a home run in his last five games. I would expect a multi-hit game from Machado in this one with a good chance for an extra-base hit.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.