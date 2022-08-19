Giants vs. Rockies: Picks, predictions, how to watch Friday’s game

The San Francisco Giants and Colorado Rockies square off on Friday with first pitch set for 8:40 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Coors Field in Denver, CO, and will be available to watch on ESPN+. Alex Wood (8-9, 4.18 ERA) will get the nod for the Giants while Jose Urena (1-4, 4.80 ERA) will start for the Rockies.

San Francisco (59-59) is starting up an eight-game road trip tonight and is hoping to make up some ground in the NL Wild Card race as it currently sits 5.5 games out. The team split a four-game series against the Diamondbacks earlier in the week, taking the first two games before dropping the final two. Wood has been up and down on the mound for the last month and is hoping for a good outing at Coors Field tonight.

Colorado (51-69) has spiraled on a five-game losing streak over the past week and have cemented themselves in the basement of the NL West standings for the time being. The Rockies were promptly swept by the Cardinals this week and were torched for a 13-0 shutout loss in yesterday’s series finale. Urena has given up 21 earned runs over his last five starts combined and is hoping to to get on track this evening.

Giants vs. Rockies

Pitchers: Alex Wood vs. Jose Urena

First pitch: 8:40 p.m. ET

Giants local broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area

Rockies local broadcast: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with an ESPN+ subscription

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Giants -1.5 (-110), Rockies +1.5 (-110)

Run total: O 11 (-105), U 11 (-115)

Moneyline odds: Giants -155, Rockies +135

Moneyline pick: Giants -155

The easy play is to go with the Giants on the moneyline tonight. The Rockies are in a slump and even with Wood’s inconsistencies as of late, we trust him more than Urena in this one.

Player prop pick: Thairo Estrada over 1.5 hits (+170)

Estrada has been consistent at the plate, recording five hits in his last five games. We’ll predict he gets at least two tonight.

