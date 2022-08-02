UFC Dana White’s Contender Series: How to watch, live stream, start time, more for Episode 2

Dana White’s Contender Series is back this week with Episode 2 of Season 6 on Tuesday, August 2. The five-match fight card will be held at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas and serve as another opportunity for UFC president Dana White to scout talent, with participants then having the chance to earn contracts. The event kicks of at 8 p.m. ET and will air exclusively on ESPN+.

The episode will be headlined by a lightweight bout featuring Chris Duncan (8-1) against Charlie Campbell (6-1). The other bouts on the card are Shannon Ross (13-5) vs. Vinicius Salvador (13-4), flyweight; Billy Goff (7-2) vs. Shimon Smotritsky (8-1), welterweight; Danilo Suzart (9-1) vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta (6-0), heavyweight and Francis Marshall (5-0) vs. Connor Matthews (5-0), featherweight.

Dana White’s Contender Series: Episode 2

Date: Tuesday, August 2

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with ESPN+ subscription

If you aren’t around a TV to watch this week’s episode of Dana White’s Contender Series, you can stream the action via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind — you’ll need a subscription to ESPN+. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get a monthly subscription for $5.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month.