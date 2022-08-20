Mets vs. Phillies: Picks, predictions, how to watch Saturday’s game

The New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies square off on Saturday with first pitch set for 7:15 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia and will be available to watch on Fox. The Mets’ David Peterson and the Phillies’ Bailey Falter are the probable starters for the second game of this doubleheader.

The Mets (77-43) took Friday’s game in Philly thanks in large part to Pete Alsonso’s three RBI. The first baseman has 22 RBI in 16 games against the Phillies, the most by a player against a single opponent in the majors this season. Jeff McNeil is hitting .427 with 14 extra-base hits and 11 RBI in his previous 20 games. Peterson tossed 5.1 scoreless innings against the Braves on Aug. 6. He owns a 4.67 ERA in six career games (five starts) versus the Phillies.

The Phillies (65-53 have won 15 of their past 21 games, but three of those six losses have come against the Mets. Kyle Schwarber started for the first time in seven games on Friday due to a calf strain. He had a two-run single. The left-handed slugger was in the lineup for Game 1 of this doubleheader and has 12 homers and 23 RBI in 20 games versus the Mets since the start of 2021. Falter, making his first MLB appearance this month, has registered a 4.85 ERA and a .283 opponents’ batting average in 39 innings this year.

Mets vs. Phillies

Pitchers: David Peterson vs. Bailey Falter

First pitch: 7:15 p.m. ET

Mets local broadcast: N/A

Phillies local broadcast: N/A

Live stream: Fox Live, Fox Sports App

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Mets -1.5 (+130)

Run total: 9

Moneyline odds: Mets -130, Phillies +110

Moneyline pick: Mets -130

It’s difficult to gauge the nightcap of a doubleheader that’s being pitched by a couple of fill-in starters. If anything, take the over on the total. Best to just trust the better team; the Mets are 12-4 against the Phils this year.

Player prop pick: TBA

