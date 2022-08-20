Mariners vs. A’s: Picks, predictions, how to watch Saturday’s game

The Seattle Mariners and Oakland A’s square off on Saturday with first pitch set for 7:15 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Oakland Coliseum in Oakland and will be available to watch on Fox. Logan Gilbert will be on the hill for the Mariners. He will match up against A’s right-hander James Kaprielian.

The Mariners (66-54) picked up their fourth straight win Friday to move to a season-high 12 games over .500. They have won 20 of the past 23 meetings with the A’s, including 10 in a row at Oakland. Eugenio Suarez went deep twice in the series opener. He has four home runs and nine RBI in his past six games. Outfielder Jesse Winker has five homers and 13 RBI over his previous 16 games. Gilbert carried a sub-3.00 ERA into August, but he has been hit around over his past three starts, posting a 9.39 ERA during that stretch.

The A’s (43-77) are on pace for their first 100-loss season since 1979. Their offense is near the bottom in the majors in runs and OPS, among other categories. One bright spot is catcher Sean Murphy, who is slashing .316/.409/.579 with seven extra-base hits and 11 RBI in 16 games this month. The 28-year-old Kaprielian has pitched to a 4.33 ERA this season, but he has given up only 12 earned runs over his previous 43.2 frames (2.47 ERA). He threw six innings and allowed only one run in a triumph over the Mariners on July 1.

Mariners vs. A’s

Pitchers: Logan Gilbert vs. James Kaprielian

First pitch: 7:15 p.m.

Mariners local broadcast: N/A

A’s local broadcast: N/A

Live stream: Fox Live, Fox Sports App

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Mariners -1.5 (-105)

Run total: 7.5

Moneyline odds: Mariners -190, A’s +160

Moneyline pick: Mariners -190

This is a get-right matchup for Gilbert. Some of his poor recent outings have come against good offensive clubs; Oakland is not that. He should get decent run support, too, as Seattle’s lineup has piled up 35 runs over the past four games. The Mariners have also won each of Gilbert’s five career starts against Oakland.

Player prop pick: Logan Gilbert to record a win (+125)

Gilbert hasn’t been credited with a win since July 5. Is he due? For the reasons stated above, this is a line to go after if you’re looking for a good plus-money bet.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.