White Sox vs. Guardians: Picks, predictions, how to watch Saturday’s game

The Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians square off on Saturday with first pitch set for 6:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Progressive Field in Cleveland, OH and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Veteran Johnny Cueto will be on the mound for the White Sox and match up against former American League Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber.

The White Sox (61-59) fell in the series opener versus Cleveland on Friday, 5-2. They now sit 3.5 games behind the Guardians in the AL Central. Slugger Eloy Jimenez exited early after twisting his right knee during a swing. On the bright side, Luis Robert, who hasn’t had a plate appearance in more than a week due to a sprained wrist, took batting practice Friday and may return tonight. Cueto has been a huge shot in the arm for Chicago. The 36-year-old joined the club in mid-May and has pitched to a 2.78 ERA in 15 starts and one bullpen appearance. He gave up four runs (three earned) over seven innings in a no-decision against Cleveland on July 23.

The Guardians (64-55) are now 9-5 versus the White Sox this year, including 6-2 at home. Jose Ramirez, who homered Friday, is slashing .333/.400/.567 over his past eight games. Andres Gimenez registered two hits and two RBI on Friday and is hitting .400 with a 1.037 OPS this month. Bieber threw a complete game against the White Sox just before the All-Star break and has permitted only five earned runs over his past four starts (27 innings).

White Sox vs. Guardians

Pitchers: Johnny Cueto vs. Shane Bieber

First pitch: 6:10 p.m. ET

White Sox local broadcast: NBC Sports Chicago

Guardians local broadcast: Bally Sports Great Lakes

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Guardians -1.5 (+125)

Run total: 7.5

Moneyline odds: Guardians -180, White Sox +155

Moneyline pick: Guardians -180

The prospect of facing this Chicago lineup possibly without Robert, Jimenez and Tim Anderson puts this matchup well into Bieber’s favor. He’s not going to regain his special 2020 form as his velocity and strikeout rate have taken significant dips, but he has shown over the past month that can still be a true ace. He should outduel Cueto in a likely low-scoring game.

Player prop pick: Steven Kwan OVER 1.5 hits (+185)

Kwan had two hits against Cueto in that matchup last month. The Guardians’ rookie outfielder is batting .353 and has notched 11 multi-hit games since the All-Star break.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.