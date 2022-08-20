Marlins vs. Dodgers: Picks, predictions, how to watch Saturday’s game

The Miami Marlins and Los Angeles Dodgers square off on Saturday with first pitch set for 9:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. The starting pitching matchup features Marlins rookie Braxton Garrett and Dodgers right-hander Dustin May, who will be making his season debut.

The Marlins (52-67) came close to knocking off the mighty Dodgers on Friday, but they couldn’t hold a 1-0 lead in the seventh inning and ultimately lost 2-1. Offense has been a big problem for Miami, which is missing many top bats due to injury. The Marlins have scored four runs or fewer in 20 consecutive games, the longest streak by a club since the 1992 Orioles. Garrett has posted a 2.76 ERA over his past three starts, but Miami lost all of those games, scoring exactly one run in each.

The Dodgers (82-36) are now 37-8 over their past 45 games. They have a six-game lead over the Mets for the best record in the majors. After slumping through most of the first half of the season, Max Muncy is slashing .297/.387/.672 with six homers and 14 RBI during his current 18-game on-base streak. The Dodgers have the best team ERA in the game and are ostensibly getting stronger with the return of May. He has been out since May 2021 after undergoing Tommy John surgery. He struck out 10 of the 20 batters he faced over five innings in his final rehab start Sunday. He threw 70 pitches.

Marlins vs. Dodgers

Pitchers: Braxton Garrett vs. Dustin May

First pitch: 9:10 p.m. ET

Marlins local broadcast: Bally Sports Florida

Dodgers local broadcast: SportsNet LA

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Dodgers -1.5 (-135)

Run total: 7.5

Moneyline odds: Dodgers -285, Marlins +240

Moneyline pick: Dodgers -285

I mean, what do you expect? The Marlins can hardly score right now, and why would that change on the road against a team that is allowing 2.5 runs per game over its past 15?

Player prop pick: Max Muncy over 0.5 RBI (+215)

Garrett is a lefty and although Muncy does tend to struggle versus southpaws, he homered off of a left-hander just a few days ago. So, this matchup is probably a little better than the odds suggest. Plus, Muncy has driven in 13 runs through 14 games this month. His RBI opportunities should remain plentiful as he’s been moved back up in the Dodgers’ lineup following a recent string of games spent in the No. 7 spot.

