White Sox vs. Guardians: Picks, predictions, how to watch Sunday’s game

The Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians square off on Sunday with first pitch set for 12:05 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Progressive Field in Cleveland, OH, and will be available to watch on Peacock. Dylan Cease (12-5, 2.09 ERA) will get the start for the Sox while Aaron Civale (2-5, 5.63 ERA) will step on the mound for the Guardians.

Chicago (62-59) was able to notch a 2-0 shutout against the Guardians last night and pull back to within 1.5 games of the AL Central lead. The White Sox nearly got a complete-game shutout from Johnny Cueto, who went 8.2 innings before Liam Hendricks stepped in to get the final out and the save. At the plate, Jose Abreu and Josh Harrison drove in the only runs late in the ballgame.

Cleveland (64-56) matched the White Sox in hits last night with five, but couldn’t convert any of them into actual runs. Their best chance came in the bottom of the fifth when they had runners on first and second with two outs. Unfortunately for them, a Myles Straw groundout ended those hopes. The Guardians enter Sunday clinging onto a one-game lead over the Twins in the division standings.

White Sox vs. Guardians

Pitchers: Dylan Cease vs. Aaron Civale

First pitch: 12:05 p.m. ET

White Sox local broadcast: NNBC Sports Chicago

Guardians local broadcast: Bally Sports Great Lakes

Live stream: Peacock, Peacock App with subscription

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: White Sox -1.5 (+135), Guardians +1.5 (-155)

Run total: O 7.5 (-105), U 7.5 (-115)

Moneyline odds: White Sox -125, Guardians +105

Moneyline pick: White Sox -125

Both the White Sox and Guardians have been hitting the ball well at the plate over the past week with team batting averages in the .260’s. In this situation, we’ll give the edge to the team with the more consistent starter in Cease and predict he’ll keep the Guardians at bay similar to Cueto last night. Take Chicago on the moneyline.

Player prop pick: Luis Robert over 1.5 hits (+145)

Robert has gotten his average above .300 in the last few weeks and his facing a pitcher he has had success against. He is 5-11 for his career against Civale and we’ll predict that he gets multiple hits this afternoon.

