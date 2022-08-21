Mets vs. Phillies: Picks, predictions, how to watch Sunday’s game

The New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies square off on Sunday with first pitch set for 1:35 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Citizen Bank Park in Philadelphia and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Jose Butto will make his major league debut for the Mets this afternoon while Kyle Gibson (8-5, 4.30 ERA) will step on the mound for the Phillies.

Philadelphia (66-54) ended a three-game losing streak last night by toppling the Mets for a 4-1 home victory. Tied 1-1 in the bottom of the third, Alec Bohm came through with a two-RBI double to put the Phils on the board. They’d tack on an extra insurance run later when Rhys Hoskins singled home a runner in the eighth inning. On the mound, the trio of Bailey Falter, Jose Alvarado, and David Robertson limited the Mets batters to just three hits for the entire outing.

New York (78-44) got its lone run in the top of the first when Francisco Lindor scored on a wild pitch. The visitors wouldn’t get a runner back on base until the fifth inning and with two on in the top of the ninth, Brett Baly grounded out to end the ballgame. With the loss, the Mets’ NL East lead over the white hot Braves has been narrowed down to three games.

Mets vs. Phillies

Pitchers: Jose Butto vs. Kyle Gibson

First pitch: 1:35 p.m. ET

Mets local broadcast: SNY

Phillies local broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Phillies -1.5 (+155)

Run total: 9.5

Moneyline odds: Phillies -130, Mets +110

Moneyline pick: Mets +110

There’s an element of the unknown for the Mets when starting a rookie like Butto this afternoon. However, Gibson hasn’t been flawless for the Phillies and coming off a three-hit performance last night, the New York batters will be looking to get back on track. Take the Mets on the moneyline.

Player prop pick: Francisco Lindor over 0.5 RBI (+130)

Lindor has had plenty of success against Gibson, holding a .333 batting average through 48 career at-bats. We’ll predict that the shortstop sets the tone by driving home a run this afternoon.

