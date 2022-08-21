Blue Jays vs. Yankees: Picks, predictions, how to watch Sunday’s game

The Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees square off on Sunday with first pitch set for 1:35 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Yankee Stadium in New York and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Alek Manoah (12-6, 2.71 ERA) will get the nod for the Blue Jays while Nester Cortes (9-4, 2.74 ERA) will start for the Yanks.

Toronto (65-54) picked up its third straight win of this four-game set yesterday with a 5-2 victory in the Bronx. Trailing 1-0 in the top of the fifth, a pair of two-run doubles by Jackie Bradley Jr. and Alejandro Kirk put the visitors on top for the afternoon. Matt Chapman would add a solo home run for extra insurance in the top of the ninth. Not only did the Blue Jays maintain their spot at the top of the AL Wild Card standings, but they have now pulled to within seven games of the Yankees in the AL East standings.

New York (73-48) continued its free fall on Saturday in a game that looked promising at first. Estevan Florial singled home a runner in the bottom of the second but things quickly fell apart with the aforementioned fourth inning. A Gleyber Torres solo shot in the eighth was the only other offense they could drum up as the Yanks suffered another frustrating loss.

Blue Jays vs. Yankees

Pitchers: Alek Manoah vs. Nester Cortes

First pitch: 1:35 p.m. ET

Blue Jays local broadcast: SportsNet

Yankees local broadcast: YES Network

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Blue Jays -1.5 (+170)

Run total: 7.5

Moneyline odds: Yankees -120, Blue Jays +100

Moneyline pick: Blue Jays +100

Panic is starting to take hold of the Bronx as the Yankees have been in a free fall in the month of August. They are 4-14 this month and have batted an abysmal .189 as a team over the last week. They will not be helped by the fact that Toronto’s ace Manoah is stepping on the mound this afternoon. We’ll predict that the Blue Jays complete the four-game sweep today and take them on the moneyline.

Player prop pick: Nestor Cortes over 5.5 strikeouts (+110)

Cortes has been putting up modest strikeout numbers in his starts but did have a 10-strikeout outing against the Mariners last Wednesday. Even if he does get tagged with a loss here, we’ll predict he’ll stay in long enough to get to six this afternoon.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.