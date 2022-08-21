Brewers vs. Cubs: Picks, predictions, how to watch Sunday’s game

The Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs square off on Sunday, August 21 with first pitch set for 2:20 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Wrigley Field in Chicago and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Brandon Woodruff (9-3, 3.53 ERA) gets the starting nod for Milwaukee, while Chicago counters with Justin Steele (4-7, 3.43 ERA).

The Brewers (63-56) have lost both games of this divisional series so far. On Friday, they dropped a close game 8-7 and then lost 6-5 in 11 innings Saturday. Milwaukee is now five games behind the St. Louis Cardinals for the NL Central lead. Woodruff will be starting his 19th game of the season. He hasn’t factored into the decision in his last three outings but pitched five innings and gave up five hits and two earned runs while striking out eight in his last start. The Brewers will continue their road trip on Monday as they take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in a three-game set.

The Cubs (52-67) are starting to erase the questions from the trade deadline when they chose to hold onto Willson Contreras and Ian Happ. Contreras had a walk-off RBI single in the 11th inning on Saturday to give Chicago its fifth win in a row. Steele is starting his 23rd game of the season. The southpaw has faced the Brew Crew four times already this season. In the last, he pitched 6.2 innings in a no-decision and gave up two hits and one earned run while striking out nine.

Brewers vs. Cubs

Pitchers: Brandon Woodruff vs. Justin Steele

First pitch: 2:20 p.m. ET

Brewers local broadcast: Bally Sports Wisconsin

Cubs local broadcast: Marquee Sports Network

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Brewers -1.5

Run Total: 7

Moneyline odds: Brewers -150, Cubs +130

Moneyline pick: Cubs +130

Chicago is on a streak and has the momentum heading into this game. Steele pitched well against Milwaukee his last time facing the team, and the Cubs have won each of the last three games he has started. The Brewers are down bad, and I think they suffer a sweep before heading to face the Dodgers.

Player prop pick: Justin Steele over 5.5 strikeouts (-155)

Steele has at least six strikeouts in three of his last four starts. His last time facing Milwaukee, he fanned nine batters in 6.2 innings of work. Even his second to last outing against the Brewers, he struck out six in five innings. Steele should pick up at least six punchouts on Sunday.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.