Rangers vs. Twins: Picks, predictions, how to watch Sunday’s game

The Texas Rangers and Minnesota Twins square off on Sunday with first pitch set for 2:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Target Field in Minneapolis and will be available to watch on ESPN+. Kohei Arihara (0-1, 4.76 ERA) will get the nod for the Rangers while Joe Ryan (9-5, 3.92 ERA) will step on the mound for the Twins.

Texas (54-66) came up big late and picked up a 4-3 extra innings victory over the Twins last night. With Marcus Semien on second to start the top of the 10th, Corey Seager came through with a single to score the go-ahead run. A few batters later, Mark Mathias brought Seager home with a single of his own to give the Rangers a two-run advantage.

Minnesota (62-56) would get one on the board in the bottom half of the frame when Luis Arraez scored off an error. With runners on the corners and two outs, Jose Miranda’s bid to be the hero wasn’t successful as he flew out to left field to end the ballgame. Heading into this afternoon, the Twins still sit one game back of the Guardians in the AL Central standings.

Rangers vs. Twins

Pitchers: Kohei Arihara vs. Joe Ryan

First pitch: 2:10 p.m. ET

Rangers local broadcast: Bally Sports Southwest

Twins local broadcast: Bally Sports North

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with an ESPN+ subscription

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Twins -1.5 (+120

Run total: 8

Moneyline odds: Twins -180, Rangers +155

Moneyline pick: Twins -180

Minnesota has the pitching advantage this afternoon with Ryan making the start at Target Field. The Twins’ staff has done a great job limiting the number of runs scored over the last 15 days, boasting a 2.91 ERA in that span. That should help them out today and we’ll take them on the moneyline.

Player prop pick: Luis Arraez over 1.5 hits (+145)

Arraez has a .333 batting average for the season and is riding a five-game hit streak heading into today’s matchup. We’ll predict that the Minnesota leadoff man gets at least two base knocks against the Rangers this afternoon.

