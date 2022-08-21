How to watch MLB Little League Classic between Orioles and Red Sox via live stream

The fifth-annual MLB Little League Classic takes place tonight between the Baltimore Orioles and the Boston Red Sox. The game will be played at Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, as part of the MLB’s efforts to promote the sport alongside the Little League World Series Here is some info on this unique game.

MLB Little League Classic game: Orioles vs. Red Sox

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Start time: 7:10 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Local TV: MASN (Orioles), NESN (Red Sox)

This game is about the pageantry and spectacle of major leaguers playing at the site of the Little League World Series but it is also important in the greater American League playoff race. Both teams are vying to climb back into the AL Wild Card hunt with the Orioles sitting 2.5 games out and the Red Sox sitting five games back. They’ve split the weekend series so far and a win would set either team up nicely heading into the final full week of August.

Nick Pivetta (9-9, 4.28 ERA) will step on the mound for Boston while Dean Kremer (5-4, 3.58 ERA) will get the nod for Baltimore.