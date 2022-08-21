Where is the 2022 MLB Little League Classic between Orioles-Red Sox being played?

The 2022 Little League World Series will briefly put their tournament on pause this evening so some older kids can play. And by older kids, we mean the Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox.

The fifth-annual MLB Little League Classic will take place tonight at 7:10 p.m. ET with the O’s and Sox taking their AL East rivalry to one of the cherished baseball venues in the country. Here’s more about the game’s unique setting.

MLB Little League Classic location

The MLB Little League Classic will take place at Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, the yearly site of the Little League World Series. The stadium seats just over 2,000 fans and is considered one of the most pristine baseball venues worldwide.

The MLB began partnering with the Little League World Series in 2017 to put on the yearly game in an effort to promote the sport among the youth. The first three games featured either the in-state Pittsburgh Pirates or Philadelphia Phillies before last year’s contest featured the Cleveland Guardians shutting out the Los Angeles Angels 3-0.

This is also part of the league’s effort host more yearly, neutral site contests in unique locations. The Field of Dreams game in Dyersville, Iowa, has been a success for the past two season, although it won’t happen next year due to construction.