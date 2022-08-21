Why are the Orioles and Red Sox playing in Williamsport on Sunday?

The Baltimore Orioles and the Boston Red Sox are embroiled in an important AL East series this weekend, one that will have an impact on the AL Wild Card standings moving forward. After splitting the first two games of the series at Camden Yards, they will play tonight’s rubber match at Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Why the unique venue? We’ll go over it below.

2022 MLB Little League Classic: Orioles vs. Red Sox

The Orioles and Red Sox are taking part in the fifth-annual MLB Little League Classic at Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport, the yearly site of the Little League World Series. The stadium seats just over 2,000 fans and is considered one of the most pristine baseball venues worldwide.

The MLB began partnering with the Little League World Series in 2017 to put on the yearly game in an effort to promote the sport among the youth. The players will spend the day interacting with the teams participating in the ongoing Little League World Series before taking the field themselves for their own Sunday night showdown.