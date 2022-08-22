Marlins vs. A’s: Picks, predictions, how to watch Monday’s game

The Miami Marlins and Oakland Athletics square off on Monday with first pitch set for 9:40 p.m. EST. The game takes place at RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland, California and will be available to watch on ESPN+. The Marlins will send out Edward Cabrera to the hill while the home team will hand the ball to Adam Oller.

The Marlins are struggling right now, having just been swept by the LA Dodgers on the first part of their west coast road trip. They’ve won just two of their last 10 and nine of their last 30 overall games and have fallen to 26 games back of the NL East lead. Cabrera has only taken to the mound as a starter six times this season, though he’s done well in those chances. Overall he’s tossed 30.1 innings and has allowed just six earned runs on 16 hits, with two of those runs coming on home runs.

The A’s have a worse overall record than the Marlins by a solid amount but have been the much better team in recent weeks. Oakland has won four of their last 10 games and 14 of their last 30 overall. Those numbers aren't great, but compared to Miami’s they’re wonderful. Oller has had a tough 2022 campaign, though. His ERA has eclipsed the 6.00 mark and is creeping toward 7.00. In his last 36 innings, he’s allowed 25 earned runs and given up eight long balls.

Marlins vs. A’s

Pitchers: Edward Cabrera vs. Adam Oller

First pitch: 9:40 p.m. EST

Marlins local broadcast: Bally Sports Florida

A’s local broadcast: NBC Sports California

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with an ESPN+ subscription

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Marlins -1.5

Run total: 7

Moneyline odds: Marlins -140, A’s +120

Moneyline pick: Marlins -140

The Fish haven’t had a lot of fun playing baseball over the last month or so, but Monday could be a chance for them to get back on track. Neither team is making any noise in the playoff hunt this season and Cabrera has been much better than Oller recently.

Player prop pick: Adam Oller over 3.5 strikeouts (-125)

No hitter on either team has ever faced the other team’s projected starter, so best to stay away from hitter props on this one. Oller has struggled recently, but 3.5 strikeouts is a low number, especially considering the Marlins strikeout the eighth-most in all of baseball and have been racking up nearly 11 Ks per night over their last three contests.

