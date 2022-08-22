Brewers vs. Dodgers: Picks, predictions, how to watch Monday’s game

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers square off on Monday with first pitch set for 10:10 p.m. EST. The game takes place at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. The Brew Crew will hand the ball to Eric Lauer to start the game while the Dodgers will send Julio Urias to the mound.

Well if you watch baseball, then you know the Dodgers are the most elite team in the league right now. They have five more wins than anybody else in MLB with a whopping 84 so far on the season. They’re coming off a sweep over the Miami Marlins and have won 24 of their last 30 overall contests. Urias has been lights out recently, allowing just four earned runs in his last 38 innings pitched. That includes five frames of shutout baseball with six strikeouts in his last outing against the Brewers.

Milwaukee is a solid team and even took two games off LA in a four-game series last week, though they just dropped two of their last three to the Chicago Cubs. Overall, they’ve won four of their last 10 and 14 of their last 30 games. Lauer has been solid recently, allowing 14 earned runs over his last 41.1 innings. His last outing came against the Dodgers where he pitched well, going seven frames and only allowed two runs on four hits, but was still saddled with the loss.

Brewers vs. Dodgers

Pitchers: Eric Lauer vs. Julio Urias

First pitch: 10:10 p.m. EST

Dodgers local broadcast: Spectrum SportsNet

Brewers local broadcast: Bally Sports Wisconsin

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Dodgers -1.5

Run total: 8

Moneyline odds: Dodgers -255, Brewers +215

Moneyline pick: Dodgers -255

It’s really difficult to ever want to pick against LA. Even when things went close to perfect for Lauer last time out, giving up just two runs on four hits over seven innings to this elite Dodgers lineup, his team still lost. LA has only lost 15 games at home this year. It’s unlikely this makes it 16.

Player prop pick: Trea Turner over 1.5 hits (+185)

Turner has been hitting solidly in his last few games, racking up five hits in his last four contests. He only has one multi-hit game in that span, but he’s owned Brewers projected starter Eric Lauer in his career. Over 12 career at-bats between the two, Turner is hitting .417 with a double and two home runs.

