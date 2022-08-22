Cardinals vs. Cubs: Picks, predictions, how to watch Monday’s game

The St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs square off on Monday with first pitch set for 8:05 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Jordan Montgomery (6-3, 3.29 ERA) will start for the Cardinals with Drew Smyly (5-6, 3.67 ERA) on the mound for the Cubs.

St. Louis (69-51) will go for its eighth consecutive victory and extended its lead to five games over the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central. Montgomery will make his fourth start with the Cardinals after starting 21 with the New York Yankees earlier this season. In three outings with St. Louis, he allowed one run over 16.2 innings of work. Paul Goldschmidt leads the league with a .340 batting average and is a -400 favorite to win the NL MVP.

Chicago (52-68) had its five-game winning streak snapped with a 5-2 loss to the Brewers on Sunday. Smyly will make his 17th start in his first season with the Cubs and allowed two runs over 5.1 innings of work in Wednesday’s victory over the Washington Nationals. Chicago ranks No. 12 in on-base percentage (.316), and the team’s home run and RBI leader Patrick Wisdom is day to day with a finger injury.

Cardinals vs. Cubs

Pitchers: Jordan Montgomery vs. Drew Smyly

First pitch: 8:05 p.m. ET

Cardinals local broadcast: Bally Sports Midwest

Cubs local broadcast: Marquee Sports Network

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Cardinals -1.5 (+100)

Run total: 8

Moneyline odds: Cardinals -165, Cubs +140

Moneyline pick: Cubs +140

Looking at this pitching matchup, it feels like this should be more of a toss-up than oddsmakers suggest. Both starters threw two scoreless outings in their last three starts. The Cardinals have been hot offensively, but that should be limited with the way Smyly has been throwing.

Player prop pick: Jordan Montgomery Over 4.5 strikeouts (-180)

The Cardinals starting pitcher has a 7.8 K/9, and that has grown in his brief period with the Cardinals. He struck out eight hitters in both of his last two starts, and he will face a Cubs lineup that strikes out 8.9 times per game, which is the sixth most in the league.

