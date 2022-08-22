Rangers vs. Twins: Picks, predictions, how to watch Monday’s game

The Texas Rangers and Minnesota Twins square off on Monday with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Cole Ragans (0-2, 5.02 ERA) will get the start for the Rangers with Sonny Gray (7-3, 3.11 ERA) on the mound for the Twins.

Texas (55-66) won the previous two games of this series including a 7-0 win on Sunday. Ragans will make the fourth start of his rookie season and gave up three runs over five innings in Wednesday’s loss to the Oakland Athletics. The Rangers rank No. 24 in on-base percentage (.305), and Corey Seager is the team’s top home run hitter with 26.

Minnesota (62-57) will go for the series split in this four-game set, and the Twins are 1.5 games behind the Cleveland Guardians for the top spot in the American League Central. Gray will make his 19th start in Year 1 in Minnesota and threw six scoreless innings in Tuesday’s start against the Kansas City Royals. The Twins rank eighth in on-base percentage (.319) and Luis Arraez ranks second in the league with a .330 batting average.

Rangers vs. Twins

Pitchers: Cole Ragans vs. Sonny Gray

First pitch: 7:10 p.m. ET

Rangers local broadcast: Bally Sports Southwest

Twins local broadcast: Bally Sports North

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Twins -1.5 (+100)

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Twins -210, Rangers +180

Moneyline pick: Twins -210

Minnesota has advantages across the board with a much better offense and a significant edge on the mound. Gray has sustained a decade of sustained MLB success, while Ragans can be inconsistent as most rookies are when getting started with their career in the majors.

Player prop pick: Sonny Gray Over 5.5 strikeouts (-110)

The Twins starter will enter this matchup with an 8.9 K/9 through 18 starts in 2022 and threw at least five K’s in each of his last five starts. In his last outing, Gray struck out 10 Royals hitters, and the Rangers strike out 8.8 times per game this season.

