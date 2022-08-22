Mets vs. Yankees: Picks, predictions, how to watch Monday’s game

The New York Mets and New York Yankees square off on Monday with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Max Scherzer (9-2, 2.15 ERA) will start for the Mets with Domingo German (1-2, 4.45 ERA) on the mound for the Yankees.

The Mets (79-44) will enter the day four games ahead of the Atlanta Braves after winning three of four games over the Philadelphia Phillies over the weekend. Scherzer’s excellent season continues as he heads into start No. 18 in Year 1 with the organization. The Mets rank second in on-base percentage (.330), and Pete Alonso exceed the 100-RBI mark on Friday and now leads the team with 102 RBI.

The Yankees (74-48) are 4-14 in their last 18 games but they got off to such a strong start that they are still eight games ahead of every team in the American League East. German will make his seventh start of the season, and he allowed three runs over 4.2 innings of work in Wednesday’s win over the Tampa Bay Rays. The Yankees score 5 runs per game, which ranks second in the MLB, and Aaron Judge has not homered since August 12, a span of nine games.

Mets vs. Yankees

Pitchers: Max Scherzer vs. Domingo German

First pitch: 7:05 p.m. ET

Mets local broadcast: WPIX

Yankees local broadcast: YES

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Mets -1.5 (+105)

Run total: 7.5

Moneyline odds: Mets -165, Yankees +140

Moneyline pick: Yankees +140

Eventually, the Yankees will snap out of this string if losses, and there is value on them picking up a win with plus odds. German has been strong after joining the team off the injured list aside from his first start back. If you take away start No. 1 when he allowed five runs over three innings, he has a 3.23 ERA in five starts. He should put the Yankees offense in position to pick up a win in this spot.

Player prop pick: Max Scherzer Over 6.5 strikeouts (-160)

The Mets starter continues to be one of the top strikeout throwers in the game with an 11.1 K/9, which is even higher than his career numbers (10.7). Scherzer struck out eight Braves hitters in his last time out, and the Yankees struck out 23 times in their previous two contests.

