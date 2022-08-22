Albert Pujols HR tracker: How close is Cardinals 1B to 700?

You’ve got to feel great about Albert Pujols. It just feels like his year. So far in 2022, the St. Louis Cardinals legend has made an All-Star game, is in the middle of a pennant race and will likely end up being the feel-good story of the entire season. Pujols is on a quest to join the 700 home run club and has a shot to do so before the end of the regular season. Here we’re going to be tracking Pujols’ quest to join Babe Ruth, Hank Aaron and Barry Bonds.

Albert Pujols HR tracker

Total: 693

August 22 update — Pujols belted his 693rd career home run off Drew Smyly to give the Cards a 1-0 lead late against the Chicago Cubs on Monday night. It was Pujols’ 14th HR of the 2022 season. He is now seven HRs away from reaching 700 for his career and four away from passing Alex Rodriguez for 4th place on the all-time list.